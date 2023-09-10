Mangosuthu Buthelezi Death Reason? South African Leader and Zulu Prince dies at 95

We are going to share with you a piece of the sad news that Mangosuthu Buthelezi is no more. He was a South African leader and Zulu prince. His sudden passing left the whole world in shock. In this article, we are going to talk about Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Currenlty, his passing news is on the top of the social media headlines and becoming a hot topic for discussion. Recently the news of his passing went viral over the internet and with that entire world gets to know about him. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. His passing news left a void in the people’s hearts who knew him. let’s talk about him in detail.

According to the sources, Mangosuthu Buthelezi who was a very well-known South African leader and Zulu prince is no more. The leader was 95 years old at the time of his passing. Before talking about his passing let’s take a look at his profile. Born on August 27, 1928. Further, he was the oldest Member of Parliament in his country. His birth name was Prince Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi. He was a member of the traditional prime minister to the Zulu royal family since 1954. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Further, he was the son of Princess Magogo KaDinuzulu. He completed his high school education at Impumalanga Primary School at Mahashini. He was one of the most prominent black politicians of his era. He married Irene Audrey Thandekile Mzila in 1952 and passed away in 2019. Buthelezi met Irene Audrey Thandekile Mzila at a wedding in January 1949. At that time she was pursuing a nursing degree from Johannesburg. They have 8 children. Basically, he was known as the Founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party. In January 2022, he was taking medication for hypertension.

He was hospitalized on August 1, 2023. He was facing a back problem. After, taking medication he was discharged on September 2, 2023. Buthelezi made a significant place in the world of politics. After facing so many problems, died on September 9, 2023. The leader was 95 at the time of his passing. ​Further, his passing news was shared by President Cyril Ramaphosa. His hard work for his country and dedication never be forgotten. community mourning the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship. May his soul rest in peace.