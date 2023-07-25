Maninagar: Car Hits Wall and Overturns: Drunk & Drive Suspected CCTV Video

One another fatal crash has been seen just after three days a car accident that occurred near ISKCON Bridge in which nine people lost their lives. The horrific incident happened in Maninagar. This news is circulating all around the internet and creating a huge controversy. This news has gone viral on the internet and is getting much attention. People want to know who was responsible for this crash. Crash cases are rapidly increasing day by day worldwide. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Alcohol and driving have always been a deadly combination, and the recent accident in Maninagar serves as a grim reminder of the consequences that can occur when individuals choose to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. Late on Sunday night, a car driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver crashed into a wall and overturned near Jawahar Chowk in Maninagar. This incident came just days after the tragic car accident near ISKCON Bridge, where nine lives were lost. It is disheartening to see such accidents occurring repeatedly and claiming innocent lives. Stay connected to know more.

Car Hits Wall and Overturns

According to the police reports, the man was in a drunk state which caused of fatal crash near Jawahar Chowk. The man’s identity is not revealed yet. The car’s speed was very high and hit a wall. There is no injured people have been found yet but blood dots were seen on the car seat. Driving under the influence of alcohol is not only illegal but also extremely dangerous. Alcohol impairs judgment, reaction time, and the ability to make rational decisions. As a result, drivers under the influence are more likely to be involved in accidents and cause harm not only to themselves but also to innocent bystanders.

The consequences of drunk driving can be devastating. Lives are lost, families are shattered, and communities are left grieving. It is a preventable tragedy that should never happen. To curb such incidents, it is crucial for authorities to enforce strict laws and penalties for those caught driving under the influence. Additionally, public awareness campaigns should be launched to educate individuals about the dangers of drunk driving and the importance of responsible alcohol consumption. Further, in the car bear bottle were also found. The car’s condition is very bad. The FIR has been also filed against the owner of the car. There is no more information has been revealed regarding this news. Keep following this page to know more viral news.