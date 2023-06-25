Manipur: Army Frees Militants To Save Locals’ Lives, Surrounded By Mob, Latest News

In this article, we are going to share that Army Frees Militants To Save Locals’ Lives when they were surrounded by a mob in Manipur. Yes, you heard right it is coming out that a stand-off between a mob led by women and security forces occurred at a cordoned-off Itham village in Imphal East. This news is continuously running in the trends of the internet and news channels. It creates a great storm and many people are showing their interest in this news. Let us continue this article and know more about this incident, so read continuously and completely.

According to the exclusive reports and information, this incident happened in Imphal, Kolkata, India. The Indian army took a serious decision to not risk civilian lives and was left with seized weapons when a stand-off between a mob led by women and security forces that had cordoned off Itham village in Imphal East. It is also shared that around 12 members of the militant group, KYKL were hiding in Imphal East, Itham village. Now this news is making the headlines on the news channels and creating a buzz on the internet sites. Swipe up this page and continue this article to know more about this case.

Army Frees Militants To Save Locals’ Lives

There is a post shared on Twitter by Spear Corps Indian Army on 24 June 2023 in which they shared about the operation in Itham village in Imphal East District. It is also shared that the 1,500-strong mob led by women surrounded the Army column and prevented forces from going ahead with the operation. In the post, they shared that the stand-off in Itham went on throughout Saturday, and ended after a “mature decision by the operational commander keeping in view the sensitivity of the use of kinetic force against a large irate mob led by women and likely casualties due to such action.”

This news is spreading like wildfire on internet sites and many social media platforms. Many users are sharing their reactions to this incident by commenting and posting.