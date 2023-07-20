Manipur: Man Seen in Video Parading Women Naked Goes Viral on Social Media

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you a terrible video of the two ladies being paraded naked on a road by a group of guys in Manipur. The video went viral all over the world and currently, the video has been gaining huge attention from people. Many people are very shocked by this news and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people are searching for the news as they want to know about the complete information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, the two ladies were gang raped in a field, a tribal organization has alleged. This tragic incident took place on 4 May in Kangpokpi district, some 35 km from the state capital Imphal, as per the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF). The authority stated the incident occurred in another neighborhood, though the first details report (FIR) was filed in Kangpokpi. It is a very shocking news. Currently, this news has been making headlines on the internet. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Man Seen in Video Parading Women Naked

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has commanded the police to examine the matter on priority. Mr. Singh told NDTV that Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani talked to him and the Chief Secretary about the terrible incident. Mr. Singh stated she has been confirmed of prompt action against the perpetrators of the crime. Reportedly, even Ms. Irani tweeted she talked with Mr. Singh, who ensured her that “no effort will be limited to bring the perpetrators to justice.” You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The terrifying ordeal suffered by these innocent ladies is intensified by the perpetrators’ determination to share the video, which shows the identity of the victims on social media, the ITLF stated and appealed to the National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Scheduled and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to take action. Currently, the investigation is going on and police officers said “We have identified the men and will arrest them soon”. Here we have shared all the information about the news if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.