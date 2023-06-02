Manipur Violence: 98 killed, 310 injured Since Violence Broke Out Photos and Videos

We are sharing with you a very tragic incident that has been reported from Manipur which is quite scary. The reports tell us that since the violence broke out in Manipur, it has claimed the life of at least 98 people and around 300 persons are injured. The news is so shocking and heartbreaking for the Patriots. The deadly violence is making waves in several parts of the state. The initial smaller agitations of the people of the state have resulted in painful situations. The news is making the headlines of the news channels and the situation is becoming concerning before the government. Let’s know more about the recent situation and the measures taken by the central government over the Manipur Status. Be with us till the end.

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that a probe panel led by a retired High Court judge will investigate the recent violence in Manipur. He has also announced several measures for the state. Clashes broke up on May 3 as per the reports. These were after a Tribal Solidarity March in 10 districts. The protests occurred because Meitei Community demanded Scheduled Tribe Status. Meitei Community makes up about 53 per cent of Mnipur’s population while Nagas and Kukis account for 40 per cent of the state population. The problem started when the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur (ATSUM) took out a solidarity march on May 3 and police resorted to firing tear gas.

Manipur Violence: 98 killed, 310 injured

As the Meiety community which is dominant and politically stronger demanded ST status, the other communities of the state were enraged. The initial disputes developed to create divisions between religious and ethnic communities. The different groups are competing for benefits and rights. The march became violent when a mob carrying weapons attacked some people in the Meieti community. The Meieti community broke into retaliatory attacks in the valley districts. Till then the situation went on worsening in the valley.

A series of curfews has been imposed in the state since last month. The reports are telling that situation is under control. Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet said “Reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal. Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace,” Different districts are experiencing a relaxation period amidst the curfews as per the reports. It is reported that the ethenic riots began when the state government on 29th April announced granting Scheduled Tribe status to a community. We will be back to you with the recent updates on the state. Stay tuned.