Manipur violence: Photos show 2 missing students killed, government assures action. Photographs of two Manipur students have circulated widely on social media. One image depicts them seated in a grassy area with two armed individuals behind them, while another shows their lifeless bodies. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has pledged to take decisive measures in response to this situation. Photographs of two Manipuri students, who had been missing since July 6, have emerged on social media. These images seem to depict the students before and after their tragic demise.

One of the images portrays the two students seated in a grassy area, with two armed individuals visible behind them. In another widely circulating photo on social media, the lifeless bodies of the two students are evident. The students have been identified as 17-year-old Hijam Linthoingambi and 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit. Following the emergence of these pictures on the internet, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh provided assurance to the public, pledging that prompt and resolute measures would be taken against anyone implicated in the abduction and tragic demise of these students. A statement from the Chief Minister’s secretariat revealed, “The state government has become aware that images of two missing students, 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit and 17-year-old Hijam Linthoingambi, who disappeared in July 2023, have emerged on social media.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case. The state police, working in conjunction with central security agencies, are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the case. Their aim is to uncover the details surrounding the students’ disappearance and to ascertain the individuals responsible for their tragic demise. Additionally, security forces have initiated a search operation to apprehend the culprits, as stated in the release.



In light of this deeply troubling situation, the government offers its assurance that it will take immediate and resolute action against anyone implicated in the abduction and tragic demise of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi. The government remains dedicated to upholding justice and will impose stringent penalties on those found guilty of this grave offense. The government has also encouraged the public to exercise patience and allow the authorities to oversee the investigation, as conveyed by the Chief Minister’s secretariat. Since ethnic violence erupted on May 3, more than 150 individuals have tragically lost their lives, and over 3,000 people have sustained injuries. The violence commenced when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s request for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.



To quell the unrest and restore order in the state, approximately 40,000 central security personnel, in addition to the Manipur Police, were deployed. In a positive development, the state government recently announced the reinstatement of mobile internet services after a hiatus of over four months. Chief Minister Singh attributed this decision to the improving situation in the region.