Manipur Viral Video Case: CBI Charge Sheets 6 In Manipur Video Incident Explained!

Today, we will talk about a video that was shared on the internet and has been a hot topic. This video shows a woman paraded naked in Manipur and assaulted sexually. Now, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Charge Sheet 6 has been revealed and this news is making headlines on the news channels. It is coming forward that the CBI issued charge sheets against the accused individuals who are around six in number and against a kid in conflict with the law in connection with a viral video on Monday 16 October 2023. Let us know every piece of information about this incident in this article, so read completely.

According to the reports, this video was shared on 4 May 2023 in Manipur and has shocked many social media users because the content of this viral video is unappreciated and contains some bad kind of content. This case is coming out from Manipur where a woman was attacked and two men were killed. As per the sources, it is a case of attack on a woman and murder of two men. It is a big topic of discussion, as well as emerged as a big issue and that shocked everyone. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this incident.

Manipur Viral Video Case

Now, it is coming out that a report has been filed in the CBI court at the request of the Manipur government and it was filed against a child who broke the law and six people are also involved in this crime. If we find details, this case was registered on 21 June 2023 and a complaint was made that stated a mob of around 900–1000 individuals entered the village named B. Phainom located in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur, India. They complained that they came and destroyed set houses ablaze, looted properties, assaulted villagers, and tried to kill many people.

They didn’t stop there, they assaulted women in the village which is a major crime. Furthermore, it is also said that two people were killed in this incident. The investigation began and it disclosed that the accused were involved in this incident. Now, the charge sheet has been submitted before the Special Judge, CBI Court, Guwahati designated according to orders of the Supreme Court. This phenomenon of violence in Manipur began on 3 May and hundreds of individuals died and thousands have been forced to flee from their homes. They took place in the relief camps. Now, the CBI chargesheet against the six accused and the investigation is ongoing. We will update you soon. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.