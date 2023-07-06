Manipur: Woman Shot Dead Outside School in Imphal West Latest News Photos

In this article, we are going to investigate viral news that has come out. A woman was shot dead outside a school in Manipur’s Imphal west district by unidentified assailants today, sources said. The incident comes a day after schools reopened in the violence-hit state. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Just a day after schools were reopened across Manipur, a woman was allegedly shot dead by unidentified criminals outside a school in Imphal West on Thursday, sources said. Sources in the police said the identity and community of the victim is yet to be identified. According to sources, the incident took place outside Shishu Nishtha Niketan school. The incident has sparked panic in the area, where school reopened a day ago. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Manipur: Woman Shot Dead Outside School

The shooting comes amid ongoing ethnic clashes in the state that have been raging for over two months. Earlier in the day, security forces disrupted a confrontation in the Kangpokpi district between two armed groups from the Mapao and Awang Sekmai regions, PTI reported. In another incident of violence, the house of an Indian Reserve Battalion personnel was set ablaze by a mob in the Thoubal district after he foiled the attempts of rioters to loot firearms from the police armory, officials said on Wednesday. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

The deadly confrontation led to the death of a 27-year-old man, Ronaldo, who was critically injured and later died while being taken to a hospital in Imphal. An additional 10 people suffered injuries during the clash, with six in serious condition receiving treatment at a hospital.