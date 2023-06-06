Manipur’s Serou: One BSF Jawan Killed, 2 Assam Rifles Personnel Injured Photos

With deep sorrow and grief, we are sharing that a Border Security Force(BSF) jawan has been killed amidst the Manipur Violence. The state is burning with violence since last month when the riots between the Meities and the Kukis started after a protest of the All Tribals Students Union on 3rd May. Now the recent painful news of the killing of BSF jawan has saddened and shattered the nation. It has been reported that two jawans have been injured badly. All three BSF jawans were on their duty in Manipur’s Serou area. Go through the whole article to get the entire information that has been reported from Manipur.

The Indian Army Corps informed in a statement that “One BSF jawan sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds (GSW) in general area Serou,” The injured jawans have been transported to Mantrripukhri in Imphal and are getting treatment. The reports are telling that a fierce exchange of gunfire broke up when a group of insurgents attacked the security forces. It is suspected that the insurgents were the Kuki militants.

One BSF Jawan Killed, 2 Assam Rifles Personnel Injured Photos

The incident took place throughout the night of 5th and 6th June. Security forces were actively retaliating to the attacks of the militants. Three BSF jawans sustained gunshot wounds but one of them succumbed to his injuries as per the reports. The deceased BSF jawan has been identified as BSF constable Ranjit Yadav. He was posted at the Serou Practical High School in the Sungu area of the Kakching district. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

According to the reports, He is the second BSF jawan who lost his life while on duty since the state is facing violence. According to the reports, Assam Rifles, BSF and the Manipur police were conducting joint domination operations in the Sugnu-Serou Area as the area is sensitive to ethnic clashes. It was around 4 am when suspected Kuki Militants started with a heavy volume of firing at the BSF personnel stationed in the Serou Practical school. BSF jawan Ranjit Yadav sustained a bullet injury and was immediately rushed to Jitan Hospital but could not be saved.

The ministers and people are posting their heartfelt prayers and tributes to the fallen BSF jawan and also sending prayers for the speedy recovery of the other jawans. People are concerned about the hyped situation that is prevailing in Manipur. Home Minister Amit Shah recently visited State and guided the security forces, and it was in the news that the situation is under control but this news has again revealed Manipur’s Situation. Stay tuned for more updates.