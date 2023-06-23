Manitoba Bus Crash: RCMP Name 16 People Killed CCTV Video Footage Explained!

In this article, we are going to talk about those victims who lost their lives in the fatal Manitoba bus crash. People are remembering the victims of the fatal Manitoba bus crash. They all were the seniors who were on the casino day trip. Currently, this news is going viral on the internet getting a lot of attention. This news is circulating all around the internet. As per reports, six seniors injured in a Manitoba bus crash that killed 15 were in critical condition. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

The family member remembers those who died in the fatal Manitoba bus crash. A minibus collided with a semi-trailer in which 25 people were traveling. The police department shared that in this fatal accident, 15 people died. They were among a group of seniors from Dauphin on a day trip to a casino when their minibus crashed with a semi while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway. This is very sad and heartbreaking news for everyone. Many people lost their loved ones in this fatal crash.

Manitoba Bus Crash

Further, ten seniors injured in n which four men and six women. All the seniors are around the 60s to late 80s. After, the fatal crash all were rushed to the near hospital for their treatment. Out of 10 injured people, one woman died in hospital on June 21 after she sustained critical hurt. She was not survived and doctors declared her dead. The police department has shared the identification of the victims. Mounties were to hold a news conference later Friday. They said they are working with the medical examiner’s office to confirm identities and pass on information to the families of the victims. Nine of the survivors were in a hospital in Winnipeg and one in Brandon. They include the drivers of both vehicles.

Let’s talk about those people who lost their lives in this crash. Louis Bretcher, who was 81 years old, Margaret Furkalo a beautiful grandmother, who was 82 years old, Vangie Gilchrist, 83 also the victim of that fatal crash, Ann Hill a mother, who was 81 years old, Helen Kufley a mother, and grandmother, was 88 years old, Arlene Lindquist a mother, who was 68 years old, Dianne Medwid, who was 70 years old also died, Nettie Nakonechny (87), Shirley NovalKowski (76), Frank Perzylo (82), Rose Perzylo(80), Jean Rosenkranz (82), Donna Showdra (79), Lillian Stobbe (73), Patsy Zamrykut (88), and Claudia Zurba (87).