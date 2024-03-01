Manohar Prasad Death Reason? Veteran Journalist Manohar Prasad (64) Passed Away

We are saddened to announce the passing of a very well-known and popular Veteran journalist Manohar Prasad. As per the recent details, Manohar Prasad is no more. Manohar Prasad was a renowned Veteran journalist. The sudden passing news of Manohar Prasad left his family, friends, and the journalism world shocked. Currently, his passing news is highlighted on the internet. The people are coming on the internet and looking for his cause of death. In this report, we are going to talk about Manohar Prasad and his cause of death. If you are looking for the same then you are on the right page. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As we earlier mentioned, Manohar Prasad was a Veteran journalist. Manohar Prasad left this world on March 1, 2024. He was 64 years old at the time of his passing. As per the details, he was admitted to a private hospital where he took his last breath. The sudden passing of Manohar Prasad shattered his loved ones. Let’s take a look at his career. He worked in Kannada Daily which is also known as Udayavi for over three decades. He was the resident of Karvalu village of Karkala taluk which is located in Udupi district. Learn more in the next section.

In his starting career, he served as a journalist in Navabharata, a Kannada newspaper. Then he became part of the Udayavani where he served as a reporter in Mangaluru. He was the main member of Udayavani as he served in this field for 36 years. In addition, the late journalist Manohar Prasad was the chief of the Bureau in Mangaluru. If you are seeking the cause of death of Manohar Prasad, let us inform you that his family has not yet announced any information surrounding his cause of death. Scroll down the page to learn more.

As of now, it is only known that the Veteran journalist Manohar Prasad passed away on March 1, 2024, at the age of 65 in a private hospital. Many people paid tribute to the late Veteran journalist Manohar Prasad. He was known for his work and courage. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the journalism community. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all the young people whose lives he touched through his guidance and mentorship. The community is grieving the loss of an exceptional figure who left a lasting impact on countless lives.