Manoj Khatan Death Reason? Indian Manfacturing Loss a Vibrant Leader Manoj Khatan Dies

We are sharing a piece of sad news that a very well-known and respected man Manoj Khatan is no more. We are announcing the passing of Manoj Khatan. He played an important role in the Indian Manufacturing. This is a big loss for Indian Manufacturing. He was a vibrant leader. The sudden passing of Manoj Khatan left the whole nation and various businesses shocked. In this report, we are going to talk about Manoj Khatan and his death. Recently, the news has gone viral and the entire world wants to know about Manoj Khatan. Let’s delve into this in detail.

According to the sources, the Indian personality Manoj Khatan passed away. He was a respected manufacturing leader and managing Partner of Pune-based Eureka Engineering Enterprise. Known for his hard and dedication. He has the capacity to attract the attention of the people through his kindness. The Indian leader Manoj Khatan passed away on November 21, 2023. Further, Manoj Khatan was a visionary in the realm of manufacturing. Now, the question is raised what was his cause of death? The cause of death is becoming a main topic on the web for discussion. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Manoj Khatan Death Reason?

If you are seeking information on the cause of death for Manoj Khatan, we regret to inform you that the respected manufacturing leader passed away due to a heart attack. The Indian manufacturing leader Manoj Khatan was 59 years old at the time of his passing. The Eureka Engineering Enterprises was built in 2000 in which Manoj Khatan was the main key who increased the growth of the company. The is situated in Bhosari, Pune. He played a significant role on the global stage. Moreover, he made his place in the national market with his ability and hard work. The nation will never forget his contribution. Scroll down the page.

The Indian manufacturing leader Manoj Khatan was the person who gave his 36 years in this field. Completed his education from the SIES College of Arts, Science, and Commerce. The era of Eureka Engineering Enterprised ended after the passing of Manoj Khatan. Manoj Khatan was the younger brother of Nandlal Khatan. Nandlal Khatan was the Managing Director of Pune Techrtol Private Limited. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all the young people whose lives he touched through his guidance and mentorship. The community is grieving the loss of an exceptional figure who left a lasting impact on countless lives. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.