Manu James Death Reason? Malayalam Director Passed Away Of Hepatitis In Kochi

Manu James has passed away recently. He was a young filmmaker who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday at the age of 31.

Who Was Manu James?

Manu James was a very kind and amazing person and his full name was Joseph Manu James. He was a very famous director of Nancy Rani starring Ahana Krishnakumar, Aju Varghese, Sunny Wayne, Lene, Arjun Ashokan, Lal and others. The sudden death went out at a time when the movie is all ready to release. He debuted in films as a child star in 2004 in the I am curios directed by Sabu James. After that, he began to work as a co-director in Malayalam, Bollywood, Hollywood and Kannada movie industries. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Manu James Death Reason

Young filmmaker Manu James is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 24 February 2023 Friday at the age of 31. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his unexpected death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Manu James passed away in Kochi at Rajagiri Hospital, near Aluva, where he was undergoing treatment for hepatitis. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Manu James was the beloved son of the James Joseph and Cicily James of Kuravilanaged. He was a married person and his wife's name is Naina Manu. As per the report, the director's funeral ceremony will be held on Sunday at 3:00 pm at Major Arch Episcopal Martha Mariyam Archdeacon Pilgrimage Church, Kurilangad. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.