Manual Billing Vs. Billing Software –Which One is Better?

New companies need more prepared processes when opening, so they commonly adopt manual invoicing. Manual invoicing sometimes implies making a paper invoice from zero. It may also refer to locating and downloading invoice templates into a word processor or spreadsheet program, which will be filled out manually. They are usually then attached as email files.

For a growing business, it would be difficult to carry out activities manually since the process is long and time-consuming, with a high possibility of making errors. That is where billing software becomes relevant. This article will discuss the differences between manual invoicing and billing software to prove which is better for your business. Then, you can choose the best billing software in India which suits your business needs.

What is manual invoicing?

Manual invoicing is a spreadsheet or word processor template which can easily be downloaded or created from scratch. The fields in the invoice template are to be completed by whoever is sending an invoice and emailed as a part of the attachment.

However, even if manual invoicing is done in a digital environment, it will no longer be considered a holistic approach to billing because payment gateways cannot be integrated with this system; implementation of automatic notifications and reminders about unpaid bills is impossible, and reports can’t be generated in real-time though they still need saving on hard drive manually.

What is billing software?

Billing or invoicing software is a tool that handles billing, invoicing, & accounting-related processes, such as generating customised invoices, sending payment reminders to customers, collecting payments and reporting data in various forms, including sales reports.

This application also helps users keep up-to-date with everything in terms of billing. The invoicing software has built-in templates that can be applied to your invoice. The invoices can be generated almost immediately by choosing from a dropdown box among fields associated with customer and sale.

Comparison between manual invoicing and invoicing software:

Easy & Effortless Invoice Generation

In manual invoicing, you must enter your business and sales information when billing your clients. This includes uploading your business logo, adding chronological invoice numbers, discounting, calculating taxes, and finding the total invoice amount. All these tasks are done manually, so they are time-consuming and error-prone, which could also lead to further issues when doing bookkeeping and inventory management.

Spending so much time and effort on invoicing might harm a growing business. With invoicing software, information repeated on all your invoices, such as your business’ logo, name, address, and contact information, needs to be uploaded only once, and the same will be automatically generated in all future invoices.

Invoice numbers are generated automatically as well. You’ll also have the option to select details related to products and services you sell from a dropdown list, and details such as descriptions and prices will be auto-populated. Ultimately, the possibility of errors is negligible, and this helps the business save a lot of time and create invoices effortlessly.

Manual follow-ups Automated

The manual invoicing method involves reaching out to your customers for payments manually. This implies correctly calling them or writing emails indicating each invoice amount and due date, whereas invoicing software allows you to set up payment reminders that will automatically be sent out to customers at specific intervals, reminding them of their due dates.

Real-Time Generation of Reports

With manual invoicing, you may have to manually retrieve and compile past information from past invoices and place it in the charts using spreadsheets and word processors. This process takes time, resulting in delays and errors. With the invoicing software, you can view these reports in real-time and make informed decisions regarding your business. The most common reports in billing software include those regarding received payments, sales and unpaid bills that can be used to guide business decisions.

Easy Online Payments

In manual billing, there is no direct integration of third-party applications, as the clients are manually billed. To receive the payments, you need to add your business bank account details or be able to accept cash.

Using invoicing software, you can easily connect to a payment gateway so that payments are accepted online. This implies that by clicking on the link in the invoice, your client will be taken to a checkout page. They can then pick their preferred payment modes, such as credit card or UPI, enter their information and proceed to make the payments. At the same time, the software automatically changes its status on the invoice to ‘paid’.

Sending email notifications

With a dedicated invoicing tool, all devices – desktops, laptops, mobile phones – are always in sync because the billings will be up-to-date across time zones. You do not have to stay behind your desk for long to get paid; you can view, edit and manage invoices.

Manual invoicing is helpful at the early stages when your business is still starting and you are only serving a few clients. However, with the growth of your company and an increase in clientele, invoicing would require a more effective method since many of these processes can be automated through this software.

FAQs

What is the need for billing software?

It is software which automates the process of collecting payments and sending out recurring invoices. Moreover, billing systems tend to include the tracking of expenses and invoices. Billing software makes it easy for your clients to pay for your products and services.

What does manual billing involve?

Manual billing is characterised by laborious procedures. These are entering data, calculating, making invoices, and payment processing. These processes are very labour-intensive and time-consuming.

What are the benefits of manual invoice processing?

With manual invoicing, you can enhance your control over data entry, improve confidential information security and escape from learning complex software. However, there are some weaknesses of both automated and manual options; small businesses with less invoicing need might consider manual invoices the most suitable.

What differences manual billing services from billing software?

In a manual vs automated billing comparison: Manual billing processes are often time-consuming, vulnerable to errors, and impede business growth. However, automated billing has a lot of benefits. It can facilitate smoother operations and accurate billing.