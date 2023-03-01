Maon Kurosaki Death Reason? Japanese Singer and Songwriter Maon Kurosaki Passed Away at 35

It is very hard to announce that a very well-known singer Maon Kurosaki has passed away recently. She was a Japanese young singer and songwriter. She is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Thursday at the age of 35. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death. It is very painful news for the music community as they lost their special person. Now many people are very curious to know about Maon Kurosaki and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Maon Kurosaki was a very famous Japanese singer and songwriter who rose to fame after performing in Tokyo’s Otaku shopping district, Akihabara, and then created her major label debut with ending theme songs for the anime Highschool of the Dead. In September 2010 she released her debut album H.O.T.D which includes the ending themes from Highschool of the Dead. She was very famous for her work and she worked with many famous artists including Mami Kawada, Kotoko, and Trustrick. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Maon Kurosaki Death Reason?

Maon Kurosaki aka Kurosaki Maon is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on 16 February 2023 at the age of 35. Her sudden demise news has been confirmed by the agent Art One Entertainment on Tuesday.

Since her passing news has come on the internet and now many people must be very curious to know about the singer’s cause of death. Her cause of death was an epidural hematoma. Her close ones are very saddened by her sudden death as no one thought that she would lose her life at a young age. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the full article.

As far as we know, Kurosaki was born on 13 January 1988 in Tokyo, Japan. She started her singing career in Akihabara at the performance venue and bar Dear Stage, where she was singing since at least January 2008. Her songs appeared in a number of anime series, including The Fruit of Grisaia, The Fruit of Grisaia and Tokyo Ravens. Since her passing news went out on social media tributes flooded social media. May Maon’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.