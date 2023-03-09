Marcel Amont Cause of Death? French Singer and Actor of the 1960s and 1970s Passed Away

Marcel Amont, a well-known French singer and actor of the 1960s and 1970s sadly passed away at the age of 93. He was a music-hall star who is known for his hits such as “Blue, Blanc, Blond”. According to the sources, the singer took his last breath on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The news of his sudden passing was confirmed by his family on social media. Marcel’s sudden passing has shocked the entire music industry. During his entire career, he gave his best to gain absolute fame and earned huge respect and love across the world.

Marcel Amont also known as The Whimsical showman, who had more than 75 years of career in the industry. He died at his home in Saint-Cloud, on the outskirts of Paris, as per his family statement. Since the news of the artist was confirmed on the Internet, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving their heartfelt condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. He was the loving member of the family who gained such huge fame and love across the world. Many fans and popular personalities in the industry are taking their social media handle to pay him tribute.

Marcel Amont Cause of Death?

Born as Marcel Jean-Pierre Balthazar Miramon on April 29, 1929 in Bordeaux, France. He was the son o Modeste Miramon and Romelie Lamazou. His father was an employee in railways and his mother was a nurse. Later, Marcel moved to Paris in 1950 and gained his name for himself in cabarets. He recorded a song that received a Grand Prix from the Academie Charles-Cros in 1956 and opened for Edith Piaf at the Olympia.

Being a part of the music industry, he also worked in the movie. Marcel had a small role alongside Brigitte Bardot in the 1956 film “The Bride Is Much Too Beautiful” but his film career never took off. In the earliest of 1970s, he marked the high point of his career.

Later, the singer earned a gold record in 1971 and starred in a TV show. Along with this, Marcel tried his hand at musical comedy, saying “the reviews were good but no one came”. Dans Le Coeur De Ma Blonde, Marcel Amont, Un Mexican, Nos Chansons de Leurs 20 Ans, La Barbier De Seville, Un Autre Amont, Decalage Horaire was some of the big hit albums of the artist. He will be always remembered by his family and friends. Stay tuned with us to know more details.