Marcus Howells Cause of Death? Lead Singer of Foreign Legion dies after a brief illness

Marcus Howells has passed away. He was a lead singer who is no more among his close ones and he breathed last on Wednesday. Recently this news has hit the internet and spread on social media platforms many people are very shocked. It is very painful news for his community as they lost their beloved person and currently, they have been mourning his death.

Marcus Howells was a lead singer of the Foreign Legion band. South Wales-based Foreign Legion is a punk band. He genuinely supported every band, every gig. In 1984, Bullsheep Detector, an album released, featured one song by Dead on Arrival. The band released their first EP in 986 on their Rent a Racket label with the line-up of Marcus Howells on vocals, Helen James on bass, and Paul (Marshon) Marsh on drums. and Lynne Murphy on guitar. The band supported artists including UK Subs, The Adicts, Major Accident, Toy Dolls, Angelic Upstarts, The Vibrators, and The Partisans. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Marcus Howells Cause of Death?

Singer Marcus Howells is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 21 June 2023, Wednesday. His sudden death has been confirmed by the Foreign Legion band on Facebook. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and now they want to know about his cause of death. As per the report, he passed away after a brief illness. But her exact cause of death has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Marcus was a very amazing person who achieved huge success in his career. He did great work. It is very painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person and he will be missed by her family, friends, and well-wishers. Since his passing news came on the internet many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platforms. May Marcus's soul rest in peace.