Marelle Sturrock Cause of Death? Husband, David Yates Being Hunted By Cops

Marelle Sturrock has passed away recently. She was a Glasgow teacher who was eight months pregnant. She is no longer among her close ones and she breathed last at the age of 35 years old.

As per the report, 35-year-old teacher Marelle Sturrock was found dead at her home on Tuesday morning. David Yates, her missing fiance, is being sought by police. On Tuesday around 8:40 am, Marelle Sturrock’s corpse has been discovering in the Glasgow flat where she lived with her 36 yaers old fiancé David Yates. She is believed to have been reported missing by colleagues after failing to show up for work or answer the door. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Marelle Sturrock Cause of Death?

Police Scotland has been investigating her death as suspicious and police said, her partner has been reported missing. Marelle Sturrock’s demise news has been confirmed by Fiona Donnelly, the principal of Sandwood Primary School. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very heartbreaking as no one thought that she will leave the world like this. She was a very kind person who will be always missed by her close ones. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Marelle was famous for her acting prowess and passion for local theatrical productions. She was a very talented person who was known for songwriting and singing. She traveled to Glasgow at the age of 17 to pursue a profession in the performing arts despite being originally from the Scottish Highlands. She completed her education with a Master's degree and she began her profession as a primary school teacher. Currently, police investigating her death if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Many people have paid tribute to her on social media.