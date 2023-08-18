Maria Fernanda Cause of Death? Singer Luis Angel El Flaco Mourns The Death of Daughter

Luis Angel EI Flaco is facing many problems after losing his loving daughter. In this article, we are going to talk about Maria Fernanda. Maria Fernanda was the daughter of singer Luis Angel Flaco. As per the sources, the daughter of Luis Angel is passed away. Her passing news left her family and friends in shock. Now, the question is raised what was her cause of death? People are paying tribute to the late Maria Fernanda. There are many questions that have been raised after the passing of Maria. Everyone is going through the internet to know more about her and not only that they all are also going through the internet to know more about her death. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, the daughter of Luis Angel EI Flaco is no more. Luis Angel EI Flaco is a very famous singer known for his hard work and dedication. His daughter Maria was living in Mexico. She is described as a sweet and joyful girl. She left her whole career and family after her passing. She was only 21 years old at the time,e of her passing. As per the report, she lost her life after a tragic accident on a beach in Mazatlan, Mexico.

Maria Fernanda Cause of Death?

Further, her demise news was first shared by her father Luis Angel through s social media post which is written in the Spanish language. Moreover, she passed away on August 14, 2023. Maria was Luis Angel’s ex-wife’s daughter. Maria was adopted by him when he was in a relationship with his ex-wife. Maria lost his life when she went for a swim on a beach on August 14. The beach is situated in the northeast of Mexico. She was with another person who saved her but she could not be survived. Luis Angel lost his loving and charming daughter.

The news of Luis Angel’s daughter’s passing made headlines and create buzz on the internet. This is a very tight time for Luis Angel who lost his loving daughter Maria. Maria was living in Hotel Riu. She was on vacation in Sinaloa. Her life is very cut short. She will always remember and her memories never be forgotten. Her sudden demise remembers the safety while swimming. It is important to follow safety rules while swimming and don’t go in the water if you don’t know how to swim. May her soul rest in peace. Follow Dekh News for more trending news.