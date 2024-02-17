Maries County Accident: 19-year-old dead, 18-year-old Seriously Injured in Crash on Highway 63

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward related to a tragic accident in which two were involved. It is reported that this was a serious crash incident that occurred on Highway 63 and it is making headlines on the news channels. In this crash, two were involved in which one died and another was seriously injured. The police department has made their involvement in this crash and the deputies are on the way to fetch all the details. Let us discuss all the details related to this fatal crash and we will try to cover every single piece of information in this article.

The Missouri State Patrol stated in an online report that it was a road crash incident that happened at 10:12 am on Highway 64 at Maries Road 209 in Maries County. Two people were involved in this accident, in which one died and the other suffered serious injuries. The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Dylan Limbach and the injured one has been identified as 18-year-old Karleigh Briscoe. It is reported that the families of both victims have been informed. Two vehicles were involved in this accident and they have been identified as a 2004 Chrysler Sebring and a 2007 Dodge Ram. Scroll down this page to know more…

Maries County Accident

According to reports, Karleigh Briscoe was driving a 2004 Chrysler Sebring northbound on Highway 63 and unfortunately was involved in a crash when she lost control of her car on the icy road and crossed into the southbound lane. Then, his vehicle was hit on the passenger side by the 2007 Dodge Ram, driven by Michael Vanmeter. After being hit, the Sebring overturned and threw the passenger, Dylan out of the car. Locals called the deputies and they immediately arrived at the crash scene with emergency crews. Keep continuing your reading to know more…

Reportedly, emergency crews took Briscoe to University Hospital with serious injuries and Limbach to Capitol Region Hospital where the doctors confirmed his death. Both were in a 2004 Chrysler Sebring and Briscoe was driving the vehicle. This accident happened when Briscoe’s vehicle lost control and went into the southbound lane. His vehicle was hit on the passenger side by the 2007 Dodge Ram, driven by 65-year-old Michael Vanmeter, a resident of Vienna. In this accident, Dylan passed away and Briscoe was injured badly. No details about Michael’s health status. The investigation is underway and we will update you soon. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.