Marikit Laurico Death Reason? Floyd Mayweather’s Personal Assistant Dies at 47

It is very hard to announce that a longtime assistant Marikit Laurico has passed away recently. Marikit was an assistant of the boxer Floyd Mayweather who is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath at the age of 47 on Friday. Her sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Since her passing news went out on social media lots of people are broken by her death. Now they are searching for Marikit’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her and what happened to her. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Marikit Laurico was a longtime assistant of the very famous American boxing promoter Floyd Mayweather. She was a personal assistant and marketing manager for over 10 years. She became a part of The Money Team. She used to travel worldwide with Mayweather for fights and promotional activities. She was a very talented person who was known for her kind nature and smile. She was very dedicated to her work and she will be always remembered by her close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Marikit Laurico Death Reason?

Floyd Mayweather’s longtime assistant, Marikit Laurico is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on 31st March 2023, Friday when she was 47 years old. Her sudden death news has been confirmed by her siblings and parents on her official Instagram account. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her death and now they must be very curious to know about her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the full article.

On the basis of the report, Marikit died during a trip to Dubai where she fell ill suddenly after suffering a heart attack. Her family did not confirm her cause of death but it is believed that she died due to a heart attack. As far as we know, Floyd Mayweather's wife Melissa Brim paid tribute on Instagram by posing for a few photos of Marikit. Since her passing news went out on social media many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media. May Marikit's soul rest in peace.