Maristella Tinti Cause of Death? Beloved Sanluri Veterinary Doctor Died By Suicide

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Maristella Tinti has passed away recently. She was a Sanluri Veterinary doctor who is no more among her close ones and took her last breath at a young age. Recently the news has come on the internet and went viral on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about her and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Dr. Maristella Tinti was a special veterinarian who worked in the company of his beloved Marcelo Lampis. She had a great passion to treat and above all to make animal friends feel good, reached their clinic in Sanluri. The couple ran a veterinary studio in Sanluri, Sardinia, treating and saving hundreds of dogs and cats. Maristella and Marcello were a wonderful couple in their personal lives and they rehearsed the veterinary profession together. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Maristella Tinti Cause of Death?

Maristella Tinti is no more among her close ones and took her last breath at a young age. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very heartbreaking and they are very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, Maristella Tinti passed away by suicide. Her passing news left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that she will leave the world like this. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, recently she decided to restart the studio after the bad period caused by the death of her husband Marcello Lampis. Reportedly, Marcello Lampis took his last breath in February 2023 as a result of a chronic illness. Maristella was a wonderful lady who did great work in her career and she will be always missed by her family, friends, and well-wishers. Since her passing news has come on the internet lots of people are shocked. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platforms. May Maristella’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.