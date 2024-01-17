Mark Atkinson Missing: Relief As Mark Atkinson Has Been Found Safe, Wiki-Bio

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the missing report on Mark Atkinson. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Mark Atkinson, who went missing on February 1, 2023, in Carrigaline, County Cork, has been located in good health. Gardaí appreciate the support from the public and media. No additional actions are required. Mark Atkinson, who was reported missing on February 1, 2023, in Carrigaline, County Cork, has been located safe and in good health. An Garda Síochána released a statement confirming the 60-year-old’s whereabouts and expressing appreciation to the public and media for their assistance.

Mark Atkinson Missing

