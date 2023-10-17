Marlborough Crash: SH1 Blocked After Truck Rolls in Lake Grassmere CCTV Video

It is advised that drivers traveling between Canterbury and Marlborough should take the inland route through Lewis Pass. For northbound traffic, the detour is to take SH7, then turn right onto SH65, at Springs Junction, onto SH6, then right onto SH63, before turning right onto SH1. For southbound traffic, the inland route detour is to follow SH7, then take SH65, right onto SH1, before turning back onto SH7. This detour is expected to add an hour and a half to the journey from Blenheim to Waipara, and the closure is expected to remain in effect for an extended period. It is anticipated that the clean-up of the crash site and the spilled soil will take several hours. Keep reading to get more information that is connected to this incident.