Marlborough Crash: SH1 Blocked After Truck Rolls in Lake Grassmere CCTV Video

State Highway 1 has been blocked south of the Lake Grassmere Causeway due to a truck rollover accident earlier this morning. The accident involved a truck and trailer transporting soil south of the lake, at the intersection of Taimate Road. Let’s continue to read the entire article for not to miss a single piece of relevant news related to this incident. So, read it till to end.
Truck rollover on State Highway 1 near Lewis Pass, Marlborough Marlborough Police have advised Canterbury drivers to take inland via Lewis Pass after a truck rollover this morning. Police said the accident was reported at around 7.30 am and one person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries. Waka Kotahi has said the road will be closed for an extended period. “It’s going to take a couple of hours to clear the scene and get rid of the spilled soil,” he said. A truck and a trailer carrying soil have rolled over south of Lake Grassmere, near Taimate Road, on State Highway 1. Swipe down to know more details.
SH1 Blocked After Truck Rolls in Lake Grassmere
It is advised that drivers traveling between Canterbury and Marlborough should take the inland route through Lewis Pass. For northbound traffic, the detour is to take SH7, then turn right onto SH65, at Springs Junction, onto SH6, then right onto SH63, before turning right onto SH1. For southbound traffic, the inland route detour is to follow SH7, then take SH65, right onto SH1, before turning back onto SH7. This detour is expected to add an hour and a half to the journey from Blenheim to Waipara, and the closure is expected to remain in effect for an extended period. It is anticipated that the clean-up of the crash site and the spilled soil will take several hours. Keep reading to get more information that is connected to this incident.
Waka Kotahi has urged drivers, particularly those traveling with the Picton ferry, to take into account the delay in their travel plans due to the incident, which was reported shortly after 7 a.m. this morning. The accident, which occurred at the intersection of Taylate Road, is currently being investigated. Emergency services are urging road users to adhere to the instructions of the emergency services on-site. Drivers are advised to delay their journeys and to expect considerable delays until the accident scene has been cleaned up and the road has been reopened. Stay tuned to our site for further news updates.
