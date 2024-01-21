Marlena Shaw Dead: American Musical Legend the ‘California Soul’, Passed Away at 81

Marlena Shaw is no more and her death shocked the world of the music industry. She was an American jazz, soul, and blues singer mostly known as an iconic figure in the music world. She was known for her vibrant presence and enduring influence that left an unforgettable mark on the industry. She inspires many and was a great inspiration for many. Many of her fans, friends, and loved ones are expressing their sadness for her loss. Several questions have also been raised over the internet related to her demise. Let us know what happened to her and we will also talk about herself in detail.

Marla Bradshaw's death news was officially shared by her daughter through a video on Facebook and she also shared some more details related to her death. According to the reports, she breathed last on Friday 19 January 2024 and she was 81 years old at the time of her passing. At present, the cause of her death and the exact circumstances surrounding her passing are not revealed yet. Some unverified sources claim she died due to her unwell and long-old age but no one of her family has shared any details regarding her death cause.

If we talk about herself, her birth name was Marlina Burgess but she was mostly known by her stage name Marlena Shaw. Born on 22 September 1942 in New Rochelle, New York, United States, and became a successful singer. She was an American blues, jazz, and soul singer who began her career in the 1960s and she performed until the end of her life. Her music influenced performers and recordings in the jazz, disco, soul, and R&B genres. She was best known for her song "Woman of the Ghetto" and also released several songs. Her uncle, Jimmy Burgess introduced music to her and she began her journey on stage at the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Tributes have flooded over the internet and many social media are sharing their condolences. She was in the music world for more than four decades and came to attention after signing a contract with Chess Records in 1966 after collaborating with jazz trumpeter Howard McGhee in 1963 and later performing at the Playboy Club in Chicago. Her death was announced by her daughter who shared that Marlena died on 19 January 2024 at the age of 81 years but the cause of her death remains unknown. At present, no information has been shared related to her funeral arrangements.