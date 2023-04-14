Marlon Hudson Cause of Death? 25 year-old of Gary Died Tragically in South Bend Shooting

Recently a shooting incident has come on the internet. This tragic incident took place on South Bend’s Philippa Street. Recently the news has come on the internet as soon as circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, South Bend Police have been investigating a fatal shooting. Three people are involved in the shooting incident and one of them died. Police have identified the victim that died in the shooting as Marlon Hudson, who was 25 years old. Marlon Hudson was named by police as the victim who lost his life in this shooting. Two people are injured and they are in critical condition. The ages of the other victims are 28 and 22, respectively. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by the news as no one thought that it would happen. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Marlon Hudson Cause of Death?

Reportedly, This shooting incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday in South Bend’s 700 block of Philippa Street. After the shooting, two victims have been taken to the hospital and they are still alive but currently, their situations are not unknown. South Bend Police Scott Ruszowski stated, here is the whole another area, all districts all shocked yet again. We just got accomplished with phenomenal work from another tragic homicide and we are now dealing with three people being shot here. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, police have been requesting to speak with any possible witnesses. The investigation of the incident is ongoing by the Violent Crimes Unit. Police planned to hold a press conference to provide an update on the inquiry. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by the incident. It is very painful and shocking news for the families of those who were involved in the shooting incident.