Mars Wrigley Fined After Two Workers Fall In Chocolate Tank

U.S. federal workplace authorities have fined Mars Wrigley, the makers of Skittles, M&Ms, and Snickers, after two workers fell into a tank of chocolate at a factory in Pennsylvania. The candy factory has to pay over $14,500, and the incident was described as “serious” in a report by OSHA (the Occupational Safety and Health Administration). The workers, who were outside contractors performing maintenance work at the time of the fall, were stuck in the tank and up to their waists in chocolate. First responders had to drill a hole in the bottom of the tank to free the workers, before both of them were taken to hospital (one by helicopter).

A “serious” citation

OSHA says the workers weren’t permitted to operate in the tanks, while their safety training relating to factory equipment had also been inadequate. “The employer did not ensure that the employee had the knowledge of the type and magnitude of the energy for the task,” OSHA said. “The host employer did not provide the outside employer with the correct energy control procedure or work authorization permit.”

Workplace injury and fatality on the rise

Workers who are injured on the job may be eligible for workers' compensation, which covers the cost of medical expenses and lost income. In 2021, there were 5,190 fatal occupational injuries in the U.S., a recent report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals – that's almost a 9% jump from 4,764 in 2020. Transportation incidents and falls, slips, and trips, in particular, are some of the main causes of workplace injuries. In Illinois, one notable tragic workplace incident occurred last year at a Caterpillar (a construction equipment manufacturer) factory, when a man fell into an 11ft-deep pot of molten iron and was incinerated. Inadequate training, poor safety protections, and harsh working conditions were thought to be to blame, and an OSHA investigation was opened as a result.

In response to the incident, Mars Wrigley maintains the safety of workers and contractors “is a top priority for our business”. “As always, we appreciate OSHA’s collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review,” a spokesperson said.