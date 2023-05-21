Martin Amis Cause Of Death? British Novelist Dies Aged 72

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that very well-known novelist Martin Amis has passed away. He was one of the best British novelists who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and broken by his death as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Martin Amis and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Martin Amis Cause Of Death?

British novelist Martin Louis Amis has passed away recently. He took his last breath on 19 May 2023, Friday at the age of 73. On the basis of the report, Amis passed away from Oesophageal cancer at his home in Florida. His passing news was confirmed by his agent, Andrew Wylie. Recently the news has come on the internet that many people are very saddened and shocked by his death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who Is Martin Louis Amis?

Martin Louis Amis was a very talented British novelist, essayist, memoirist, and screenwriter. He was better known for his novels money and London Fields. His popular and best novels are Money, London Fields, and The Information, commonly referred to as his ”London Trilogy”. He wrote 14 novels and many nonfiction books and is widely considered an influential writer of his era. He followed in his father’s footsteps after completing his education. He was a very talented person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Amis was born on 25 August 1949 in Oxford, England. He completed his from Oxford University. He was a very kind person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be missed by his close ones. Since his passing news went out on social media many people are heartbreaking. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.