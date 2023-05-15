Martinez Crash: Second Person Dies after Two-Car Collision on Highway 4

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. A second driver involved in a two-car crash on Highway 4 earlier this week has died from his injuries, authorities said Friday.

Second Person Dies after Two-Car Collision

The wreck on Tuesday happened at about 10:40 p.m. in the westbound direction between the Morello and Center Avenue exits, according to a statement from California Highway Patrol Officer Adam Lane. A driver of a Honda Civic died at the scene. The driver of a Toyota Corolla died Wednesday at a hospital. The crash was the fifth fatal one on the highway in 2023, and the first that has resulted in more than one death. There have been nine fatal crashes on the highway since November 16, 2022, when three children were among five people killed in a head-on collision in Pittsburg.

Authorities identified the Honda driver as 18-year-old Diana Zuniga, of San Pablo. They identified the Toyota driver as 49-year-old Jeremiah Smeby, of Antioch. Lane said Zuniga drove a gray Honda Civic into the white Toyota that Smeby drove as the two traveled west on the highway. Both vehicles then lost control and went off the highway and down an embankment before slamming into separate trees. They were the only people in their respective cars. The fatal wreck was the 36th on the freeway since the start of 2021, and 41 people have died in those crashes. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.