Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition Launched in India Full Specification and Features

5 hours ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Today we are going to share with you one such news that you all were very eager to know. Recently news has revealed that Maruti company has launched its new Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition in India. Yes, you heard it right. We know that after hearing this news, people would have become even more curious to know about Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition. The question that might be running in your mind is when was Maruti Jimny Thunder launched in India. What is the price of Maruti Jimny Thunder set by the company and what features are going to be seen in Maruti Jimny Thunder? We have collected for you every important information related to Maruti Jimny Thunder. Continue reading the article and learn more about Maruti Jimny Thunder in depth.

Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition

As we have told you in the above paragraph Maruti Suzuki has once again launched the Thunder Edition of the Jimny in the market to please its users. However, after hearing this news, Maruti Suzuki users want to know about the features of this car as soon as possible. You know by now that Maruti Suzuki will never let its users down, just keeping this in mind, Maruti Suzuki has designed the features of its new model Thunder Edition of the Jimny perfectly.

Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition Launched

First of all, let’s talk about this petrol tank, Maturi Suzuki has fitted it with the standard 1.5-liter petrol engine “105 PS/134 Nm” in its Jimny Thunder Edition. On the other hand, it is paired with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic gearbox options, which represents a new technology. Last but not least, a 4-wheel drivetrain (4WD) is available in both trims. This is the number of features that have been revealed so far about the Jimny Thunder Edition.

Let us move ahead and know about the price of the Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition because many people might be confused at this time as to whether its price will disappoint the users after the addition of new features. According to the information, it has been reported that each model of Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition has a different price, the price of Zeta MT is going to be Rs. 10.74 lakh, Zeta AT price is Rs 11.94 lakh, Alpha MT will cost the users Rs 12.69 lakh, Alpha MT dual-tone is Rs 12.85 lakh, Alpha AT Rs 13.89 lakh, and now comes the last model Alpha AT dual- tone whose showroom price is going to be Rs 14.05 lakh.

