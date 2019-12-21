Maruti Suzuki Alto VXI+ Launched in India, Priced at Rs 3.80 lakh Specification Features :- Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday announced the launch of a new variant of its entry-level small car Alto, priced at Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new variant comes with aero edge design, dual-tone interiors, high-fuel efficiency, and latest safety features.

Maruti Suzuki Alto VXI+ Launched in India

The new Alto VXI+ comes equipped with Maruti’s latest Smartplay 2.0 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which debuted in the 2019 WagonR and eventually made its way in other models in the range like the Baleno Facelift, Ciaz, Swift, Dzire and now the Alto. It is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The lower variant can still be fitted with a Smartplay mobile dock to access the Smartplay Studio interface through smartphones. The company had introduced the facelifted Alto 800 in India in April this year with a BS6 compliant engine and had claimed that the model is ready to meet the upcoming safety norms as well.

The new Alto VXI+ gets features like body-coloured bumpers and outside door handles, dual-tone interiors, fabric + vinyl seat upholstery, power steering and windows, driver and co-driver sun visor, remote back door opener, central door locking, remote keyless entry, and internally adjustable ORVM.

Maruti Suzuki Alto VXI+ Priced at Rs 3.80 lakh

The new Alto 800 is powered by the same 796cc, three-cylinder engine which is now BS6 compliant emitting 25 percent less Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) which Maruti Suzuki has achieved by upgrading the engine hardware and software. It puts out 47 bhp at 6000 rpm and 69 Nm at 3500 rpm. The new model also meets the End of Life Vehicles (ELV) requirements with over 95 percent recoverable and 85 percent recyclable elements.

In order to meet the upcoming safety norms, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 comes equipped with Driver-side airbag, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), reverse parking sensors, seat-belt reminder and speed alert as standard. Maruti also says that the new Alto 800 complies with the upcoming crash and pedestrian safety norms. The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 rivals the likes of the new Kwid facelift 0.8 in India which has been almost at par in terms of features. The new Smartplay 2.0 infotainment system which boasts of its customizable and vibrant graphical user interface gives Alto VXI+ an edge in the entry car market.

Maruti Suzuki Alto VXI+ Specification Features

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, “The new Alto VXI+ with the smart play studio is tailor-made to offer a unique technology-driven experience to our customers. Alto VXI+ also carries forward the legacy of the Alto which is India’s best-selling car for 15 consecutive years.”