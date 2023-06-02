Maruti Suzuki Jimny Set to Launch in India on June 5 Full Specification Features and More

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is going to launch in India and this news is continuously circulating on various social media pages. It is a good time period for those people who are going to buy a new car and these vehicles are coming with lots of features which will be most liked by the people. There are some pictures of this vehicle have been shared on online platforms which are rapidly attracting the attention of many people. Let us know the complete details about this vehicle and also talk more such as price, launching date, features, and more in this article, so read it completely.

As per the exclusive reports, Jimny will be launched in India on 5 June 2023 and it will be released by the Maruti Suzuki India. It is said that the launch of this vehicle will bolster the country’s largest carmaker’s SUV portfolio in which the Fronx, Brezza, and Grand Vitara are also included. Currently, the exact price of Jimny is not shared but Maruti’s Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales named Shashank Srivastava said that the price of the Jimny will be announced on the day of its launch. Shift to the next paragraph of this article to know more.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Set to Launch in India

The order of Jimny has opened since 12 January 2023 and it has gained more than 30,000 bookings. The company aiming for a 25% share of the SUV market in FY24 with volumes close to 475,000 units. It is offered in only two trims such as Zeta and Alpha and also has a standard of 4WD technology. The exact price of this is not confined but it is said that it will be available on a bit higher side, in the range of Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 14 lakh in the ex-showroom.

It has the old K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine that delivers 105PS of maximum power and 134Nm of peak torque. It has a 1 Petrol Engine with 1462 cc. It will run on fuel and have a total of 4 cylinders. The fuel tank capacity is around 40 liters. It has lots of features such as Power Steering, Power Windows Front, Anti Lock Braking System, Air Conditioner, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, and Wheel Covers. It does not support the Automatic Climate Control features. We shared all the available details of this vehicle above in this article.