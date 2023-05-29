Today we are going to share the news that a Maryland Dad passed away while protecting his son. This news is getting so much attention and popularity on the internet sites. He was the father of three children and now his demise news broke the heart of his family members, friends, and loves ones who are now expressing their sorrows for his death. His death news become the headlines of the news channels and attracts the interest of many people. Let us know the complete details about this incident and also talk about himself in this article, so read continuously and completely.

Maryland Dad Beaten to Death After Protecting His Kid In School Fight

As per the exclusive news and information, the father was beaten to death at the front side of his yard when he was protecting his children. It is shared that his son was involved in a middle school fight and he was securing his son from this fight that made its way back to the family’s home in Anne Arundel County. He was 43 years old at the time of his death and he died from a traumatic brain injury. He took his last breath at a hospital on Saturday 20 May 2023. This school fight occurred on Friday 19 May 2023, one day before his death.

His son is identified as 14 years old and studying at Brooklyn Park Middle School. He got into a fight with another teenager on Friday afternoon and made his way to his home. Her wife shared that she come out of his home and said to the other teenagers that his son is coming out to fight. Later, the victim comes out and is beaten by them. He got various serious injuries in this incident and was suddenly taken to the hospital where the doctors confirmed his death.

This school fight happened on campus and are working with law enforcement on the investigation. The details about this fight incident were shared by the mother of her 14-year-old son and Tracy Karopchinsky.

After this incident, police began an investigation and detained the suspects who are described as three to four white males in their 20s and 30s. The victims are identified as teenagers and now facing charges for their crimes. His death news is heartbreaking new for his family members. Lots of people are sharing thier condolences for his loss and supporting his family during this painful time period. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.