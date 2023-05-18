‘Masked Singer’ Contestant David Archuleta Reveals Health Update 2023 Accident

Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for the viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral video. As per readers like to know more about the viral video. Keep following the article to know more about the viral video.

“American Idol” Season 7 runner-up David Archuleta got emotional about a health scare he says left him silent for months, on Wednesday’s Season 9 finale of “The Masked Singer.” The 32-year-old “Crush” singer, who performed as Macaw on the Fox singing series, placed second to British entertainer Bishop Briggs, 30 who embodied Medusa. Archuleta sang two songs before her identity was revealed, which shed some light on her vocal cords woes. “I didn’t think I would make it this far,” he admitted in a video package before performing Celine Dion’s “All By Myself.”

“And honestly, I didn’t even know if I’d still be singing at all. Not a lot of people know this about me, but I had a major injury last year that left me completely silent for three months.” “I was also going through some pretty big life events, and I began to wonder if this is really for me,” he continued, seemingly alluding to coming out as queer in 2021. “But after taking time to reflect, I realized there was still a part of me in performing, and that I should keep trying, even with all the changes.” An emotional moment between the Mormon-raised Archuleta and “Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong, 53, stole the show Wednesday.

When asked to give his final prediction about Macaw’s identity, the doctor-turned-comedian guessed Archuleta. Jeong ended up sharing his special connection with the singer face-to-face. “I just have to say, real talk,” Jeong began. “When my wife was on bedrest in the hospital not knowing whether our kids would live or die, we would watch ‘Idol’ every week, and you were like a ray of light for my family,” he explained as he wiped away tears from his eyes. “It’s an honor to see you in this capacity,” Jeong noted. “Thank God for you, and I love you.”