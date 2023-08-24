Mass Shooting at California Bar in US Leaves Five Dead, Six Hospitalized

Here we are sharing a piece of shocking news with you five people have been killed and at least six people were injured after a retired law enforcement officer opened fire. Since the news came on the internet many people have been very shocked as no one thought that it would happen. This tragic accident left many questions in people’s minds. Now people are searching the news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the police report, this horrible incident happened on Wednesday night, 23 August 2023 at a historic biker bar in California. Police also stated the suspect had been killed after being shot by security personnel responding to the situation. Reportedly, six people sustained gunshot wounds. After the incident, six people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Mass Shooting at California Bar

A total of 11 people, including the suspect have been subjected to gunfire originated from a domestic conflict involving a retired law enforcement officer and his wife. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Explosive and Firearms have been examining the case. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter, Incident at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon. Believed to be many victims of gunshot.

