Massive Fire Breaks Out at Mussoorie Hotel in Uttarakhand Latest News

A hotel turned into ashes due to electrical fire in Uttarakhand. Good Day Readers. Today a horrific news has come from Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Stating that a hotel has been burn down to ashes due to electrical fire eruption. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A late-night fire erupted at a hotel in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, caused by a short circuit, resulting in the complete destruction of two vehicles parked on the premises, reducing them to ashes.

On Sunday, a fire ignited at a hotel located on Camels Back Road in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, triggered by a late-night short circuit. As the blaze raged, it engulfed and completely consumed two vehicles parked at the Sidus Rink Hotel. In the backdrop, thick clouds of grey smoke billowed. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far. Reports indicate that the hotel was undergoing renovation at the time of the fire outbreak. Following the fire outbreak, panic gripped the area, leading authorities to carry out evacuations. Upon receiving information about the incident, multiple fire trucks rushed to the scene to combat the blaze. Ongoing efforts are in place to extinguish the fire.

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Mussoorie Hotel

