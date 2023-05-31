Massive Fire Breaks Out At Popular Delhi Market, 12 Fire Engines On Spot

The breaking news is coming from Delhi that a huge blaze was seen in the market. Currently, this news is at the top of the news channel headlines. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. As per reports, the main market of Delhi has seen a massive fire. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People want to know how many local people were affected by this massive fire. This massive fire basically, happened in Delhi’s famous Lajpat Nagar market.e If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a fierce fire broke out in India’s capital Delhi on Monday. Mostly, Delhi’s very well-known Lajpat market is also known as Central Market. Further, the police department has not shared any information about the casualties. It is still unknown how much the market substances were damaged and how many were affected by this massive fire. As per reports, a fire broke out at Lajpat Nagar market in Delhi early on Monday and was doused within an hour, officials said., Further, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the flames in an hour-long effort.

As per reports, a fire breaks out at a factory in Lajpat Nagar. While several fire engines are present on the spot. We have 12 vehicles present at the spot. No casualty has been found as of now. Upon receiving information, as many as 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. This news is circulating on various social media platforms and getting a lot of attention. This news is making huge controversy. People are searching for who is responsible for this massive blaze.

Further, the massive blaze video is also shared on the social media platform. The videos that were shared by some known are going viral on the intent and gaining huge views. The video showed fire spreading to the adjacent store in the Lajpat Nagar Market with the flames touching the electricity wire. This horrific incident happened on Monday. The narrow lanes in Delhi made it difficult for the fire trucks to reach the incident site. The Lajpat Market store is burn in a bad condition. Further, we feel sorry to not share more information regarding this news due to lack of information. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.