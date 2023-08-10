Massive Fire Erupts at Sofa Factory in Delhi’s Mayapuri Industrial Area, Latest News

A fire broke out in West Delhi’s Mayapuri in which 9 people were injured. The breaking news is coming from West Delhi’s Mayapuri area that a massive fire broke out at a two-story sofa factory. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines. People are hugely searching for viral news. This news is gone viral on the web and caught the attention of the viewers. Everyone wants to know what was the cause of the massive fire and who is responsible for this. Keep following this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

In a shocking incident on Wednesday morning, a fire engulfed a two-story sofa factory in west Delhi’s Mayapuri area. The incident left two policemen and seven civilians injured while they were battling to extinguish the blaze. The market is known for dealing in scrap items, and the factory was primarily involved in the manufacturing of sofas. At around 2.05 am, authorities received an emergency call reporting a fire outbreak at a sofa factory in Mayapuri. As the blaze grew, it quickly spread throughout the two-story building, causing panic and chaos. Firefighters and police were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Further, there were almost nine people who were burn injuries. The community also revealed the identification of the victims as Ram Niwas, 60, Rakesh, 35, Santosh, 27, Harchand, 35, Vikrant, 25, Kishan, 23, and Inderjeet, 33. Two policemen were also injured. Head constable Randir Singh and Vikrant too were injured baldy. The fire brigade was called imminently. Now the situation is under control. The investigation is still ongoing. During the firefighting efforts, two brave policemen and seven civilians suffered minor burn injuries.

All of the injured victims were immediately rushed to the nearby DDU hospital for medical assistance. Thankfully, their injuries were not critical, and they are expected to make a full recovery. As the fire continued to intensify, the fire department deployed multiple fire trucks and personnel to combat the flames. Although the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, initial reports indicate that it may have been triggered by a malfunction in the factory’s equipment or an electrical short circuit. The fire incident at the sofa factory in Mayapuri has highlighted the importance of prompt response and preparedness during such emergencies. This news made headlines. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.