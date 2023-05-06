Massive Fire Erupts at Sprawling Industrial Building in Commerce Photos and Videos

We are sharing with you the news of a gigantic fire that engulfed a commercial building in Commerce City of California, USA. It has been reported that a massive fire erupted in a building near Garfield Avenue. The videos of the massive fire blaze are viral and reveal that the fire is very big. The fire broke up in an industrial warehouse as per the reports. The viral videos are horrifying as hundreds of firefighters are trying to control the fire. There has been a great loss to the property. The whole city is horrified and scared by the fire incident. The big flames can be seen even from 20 miles away. The city is filled with smoke and people are suffering out of it. Be with us to know everything about the fire incident. Scroll down to get more.

As per the sources, the fire blaze started at around 4 am and soon it spread and became a gigantic fire. The fire erupted in the 6500 block of Flotilla Street west of Davie Avenue, Los Angles County near Garfield Avenue. The building was around 350 feet in height and the building was spread to100,000-square-foot. The reports tell us that the roof collapsed in no time. It took around 13 hours to take control of the fire by the firefighters. Many fire trucks can be seen near the fire site.

Massive Fire Erupts at Sprawling Industrial Building

Has been informed by the officials that the fire is a three-levelled fire which is very serious. Some sources report that the building is believed to house a textile business that manufactures plastic benches, as the foul smell has filled the whole atmosphere. The authorities have suggested that people remain indoors specially conveyed to the school students. Fortunately, no loss of life and injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is still unclear. An investigation is ongoing. The videos shared on social media are scary. The satellite views are very horrific and indicate the intensity of the fire.

The nearby businesses were ordered to shut down their operations. The immediate areas are filled with noxious smoke. People with respiratory illnesses and other serious health conditions are requested to stay indoors. The building has been destroyed. The fire was so big that the firefighters had to use the aerial ladders to operate to control the fire. The local people are complaining that officers have not informed them about the toxins that they are inhaling. The health officials are monitoring the environmental impact in the area. We will be back to you with more updates. Stay tuned…………