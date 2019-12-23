Delhi: 9 killed and several injured in massive fire in Kirari :- According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Monday, a powerful blaze ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi’s Kirari area which injured 10 people and killed at least nine people including three children. He further added that the massive fire broke out in a cloth godown in Delhi’s Kirari at around 12:30 AM and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call of a fire at a house was received at 12.30 AM. The fire has been doused by 3:50 AM with the injured being admitted to the hospital.

Massive fire in Kirari

The cloth godown is located in the lower part of the four-storeyed building while the rest three floors were residential. The victims were admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and other nearby hospitals.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Chandra Jha (65), Sudariya Devi (58), Sanju Jha (36), and Uday Chaudhary (33) and his wife Muskan (26), their children Anjali (10), Adarsh (seven) and Tulsi (six months). The three persons who have been rescued by the officials were identified as Pooja (24) and her daughters Aaradhya (three) and Saumya (10).

According to the fire official, no fire safety equipment was found in the building. While a cylinder blast on the second floor led to the partial collapse of the building, however, the cause behind the fire was being investigated.

Pooja’s husband Amarnath Jha who is the owner of the building, was in Haridwar to complete some rituals after his brother’s death, at the time of the incident. Further investigations were underway.

Earlier this month, the incident came days after 43 people were killed in a massive fire in a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi’s congested Anaj Mandi area on December 8.