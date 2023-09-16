Massive Fire In Residential Building In Kurla West Today: 39 Injured And 60 Rescued

The fire broke out at the Kurla building on Saturday morning. The building is located in the Kurla area of Mumbai. The fire department officials said that the fire started on the third floor of the building. The fire department said that people inside the building were unable to breathe due to the thick smoke. The fire department said that the officials rescued 50 to 60 people from the different floors of the building. Fire officials said that 39 people were rescued from the building. They said that the fire brigade officials rescued people from the building and took them to nearby hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation. All four people are said to be stable and have been discharged after treatment. Keep reading to know more.

According to the Mumbai Municipal Fire Brigade, the fire broke out in the building at 12:14 a.m. in Mumbai’s Kurla area and no one was injured. The fire brigade said that they responded to the call as soon as they got the information and rescued about 50 to 60 people from various floors, 39 of whom were taken to a nearby hospital. The fire has been brought under control. The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed. Scroll down to learn more details related to this incident.

According to the report, the fire started in the ground floor electrical ducts and spread to electric wires and equipment. The fire spread to the 12th floor after the incident was brought to light. The fire brigade reached the site as soon as they were made aware of the fire. BMC said that the fire was brought under control by the fire brigade. The fire was started in the electrical ducts. The cause is yet to be ascertained. Photos and videos of the fire are available online. The video shows thick black smoke in the night sky, and someone from the vicinity recorded the incident. Continue to read the whole article.

On Friday night, a fire broke out in the SRA building, which is right next to Kohinoor Hospital. It was classified as a Level 1 fire, meaning it was only caused by electrical wires, installation, and scrap material. The fire spread from the ground floor to the 12th and 12th floors, according to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. You can see pictures and videos of the fire online. In one of the videos, you can see a lot of black smoke in the sky, as someone in the area recorded it. Keep checking our website for the latest news every day.