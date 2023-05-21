Mastaney Release Date: Tarsem Jassar’s Most-Awaited Film Revealed First Look

Tarsem Jassar’s ”Mastaney” is now getting so much attention and popularity on internet sites. It is shared that this film had released its first look and this news is rapidly circulating on the top of various social media platforms. It is the upcoming Punjabi film and this film has an epic story of lionhearted warriors from the rise of the Sikh empire. After coming out of its first look, lots of people and social media users are hitting the search engine to know more about this film. Let us discuss in detail the complete information about this film and the release of its first look in this article.

Mastaney Release Date

The complete name of this upcoming Punjabi film is “Mastaney- The Story Of The Martyrs.” This news is now making a great buzz on the internet and attracting the interest of many people or netizens. As per the information, this film is written and directed by Sharan Art. The first official teaser of the film was released by the makers on social media handles. The running time of this film’s teaser is around 54 seconds and this teaser is continuously receiving good responses from social media users. Swipe up this article and read continuously.

This film shows the story of five ordinary men who are hired to practice the sikh rebellions but over time they learn what Sikhs are and what they stand for. It is said that the Punjabi film industry is coming back with a great story. In this upcoming Punjabi film, Tarsem Jassar plays the main role, and Simi Chahal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karmajit Anmol, Honey Mattu, Bannider Banni, Rahul Dev, Avtar Gill, and Arif Zakaria play the role of co-actor. The teaser of this film is receiving huge love from the people and netizens. Lots of users are sharing thier reactions to this film by commenting and posting.

According to the reports, this film is set to release on 6 September 2023 and the trailer of this film will also shared soon. The teaser is easy to watch on the youtube platform and currently, this teaser is crossing a large number of views on the internet. The producer of this film is Manpreet Johal, Ashu Munish Sahani, and Gurwinder Singh Dhillon. The main actor of this film had also worked in other movies such as Mastaney, Mera Laung Gawacha, Khao Pio Aish Karo, Galwakdi, Rabb Da Radio 3, Rabb Da Radio 3, Maa Da Ladlaa, and more.