MAT 2020 Registration, Exam Date Application Form, Apply at mat.aima.in :- The All India Management Association (AIMA) commences the registration for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2020 February session examinations at the official website i.e. mat.aima.in. The interested candidates can visit the official website for MAT registration. The MAT 2020 Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT) exam are scheduled for 16th Feb and 2nd Feb respectively.

MAT 2020 Registration

Complete Schedule for the MAT exam 2020 is:

MAT 2020 Events MAT Paper Based Test (PBT) MAT Computer Based Test (PBT) MAT 2020 Exam Dates February 16, 2020 February 2, 2020 Last Date to Apply February 9, 2020 January 26, 2020 Availability of MAT Admit Card February 11, 2020 January 28, 2020

Guidelines to Fill MAT Registrations Form:

Candidates must register online for MAT registration 2020 through MAT’s official website

Entries in the registration form should be filled only in English

Following abbreviations used:

Management Aptitude Test MAT Management Institute MI Paper-Based Test PBT Computer Based Test CBT

To register for MAT 2020 online, candidates can follow the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA MAT

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Online Registration by Candidates for Feb 2020 MAT’

Step 3: Fill in your personal information details like Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, Mobile Number, etc.

Step 4: Click submit to register yourself on MAT 2020 website

Once done, their email id and mobile number will be verified through the OTP process. One can start with the login process by submitting the OTP number clicking on the “Verify and Submit” button. In order to log in, email ID, Date of birth and Password as filled by the candidate will be used.

Steps to fill the form are:

Fill in the MAT 2020 registration form making sure the personal details, as well as the one related to the educational qualifications given, is correct.

Select exam mode, test city choices, payment mode and process the payment by clicking on the “Save & Next” button

Payment of registration fee can be made through Debit/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/Wallet or UPI. All India Management Association (AIMA) has collaborated with the Paytm for the online registration of the MAT exam.

After making payment, candidates can view form and make payments. They can also take a print out of the same for record purposes.

It should be noted that AIMA has discontinued the offline registration process, hence; candidates will be required to opt for online registration only either through the official website of AIMA www.mat.aima.in or through Paytm.

MAT Application Fees:

For Paper Based Test (PBT) Rs 1550/- For Computer Based Test (CBT) Rs 1550/- For both PBT & CBT Rs 2650/-

MAT 2020 registrations: Documents Required

Image of scanned photograph in jpg/jpeg format. File size should not be less than 40 KB

Image of scanned signature in jpg/jpeg format. File size should not be less than 10 KB

Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm wallet details

Educational qualification details

MAT Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be a graduate from a recognized university in any stream (BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BTech, etc). The authority also allows candidates who are in their final year to apply for MAT 2020.

Please note that the minimum graduation percentage requirement will vary for every MAT participating institute.

MAT 2020 entrance test is conducted by AIMA / All India Management Association and is held four times in a year i.e. February, May, September and December months. Generally, the registration process for each of the MAT exam begins at least a month in advance. The MAT exam is considered to be the qualifying level test for admission to MBA, PGDM and other allied management courses in over 600 B-Schools spread across India. The MAT exam score is valid for one year, however, the candidates get a chance to appear for MAT, as many times as desired, with only the latest exam score to be considered valid.