Mat Wayne Death Cause Football Death Cause: Gary Lineker Pays Tribute To BBC Staff Member

Mat Wayne has passed away recently. He was a BBC floor manager who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday.

Mat Wayne was an experienced professional with a television career spanning more than 25 years, serving as the floor manager for numerous broadcasters. Throughout his extensive tenure, he contributed his expertise to prestigious events, including the Olympic Games, Six Nations, World Cups, and several other notable events.

Floor manager Mat Wayne took his last breath on 3 June 2023, Wednesday. His demise news has been confirmed by commentator Guy Mowbray on social media. There is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends.

The BBC community has been mourning his death. Many people have expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.