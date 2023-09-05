Mathieu Kassovitz Accident: French actor Mathieu Kassovitz Injured in Motorbike Accident

From the latest news, we have come to know that the French actor has been ‘seriously injured’. Yes, you heard it right. We are talking about the same French actor who appeared in the role of The Fifth Element and Amelie, his name is Mathieu Kassovitz. As soon as the news came out, people showed great curiosity about this news, not only this, people also started asking many types of questions about Mathieu Kassovitz’s accident. Like what happened with Mathieu Kassovitz. Has Mathieu Kassovitz become the victim of a major accident? When did the accident happen with Mathieu Kassovitz and many more questions? If you also want to get answers to all your questions, then stay with us till the end of the article and get answers to all your questions.

Mathieu Kassovitz is a French actor as well as the king of his fans’ hearts. In such a situation, any incident happening to him is not without concern for his fans. According to the information, it is being told that Mathieu Kassovitz was the victim of a motorcycle accident due to which he has suffered many serious injuries. As soon as this news was leaked on social media, the fans became very curious to know about him, and as soon as they came to know, the fans prayed for his speedy recovery from the injuries caused by his accident. Seeing so much love from his fans, Mathieu Kassovitz said that he will get well soon with their love and prayers.

Mathieu Kassovitz Accident

This is all about Mathieu Kassovitz’s condition but there is one more question that is still running in the minds of the fans. The question arises, How did Mathieu Kassovitz meet with a motorcycle accident? It is being told that the incident of Mathieu Kassovitz’s accident took place in Greater Paris on Sunday. Mathieu Kassovitz was preparing to shoot for his next upcoming film when he was unfortunately injured while performing a motorcycle stunt. The incident was so horrific that he suffered a head injury and fractured his pelvis. Le Parisien reported on the incident that Mathieu Kassovitz’s daughter was also following him on a motorcycle with an instructor.

Soon after this horrific accident, Mathieu Kassovitz was admitted to a hospital located in the Kremlin-Bissetre, south of the French capital Paris, where he is undergoing complete treatment. We pray that Mathieu Kassovitz recovers as soon as possible and makes a comeback in the film industry with a big smile. Stay tuned with us for more updates.