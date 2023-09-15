Matilde Gonzalez Cause of Death? Three Arrests Made in The Murder of Georgia Mother Missing

A Powder Springs woman was killed in 2019 and her body has yet to be found. Three people have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the murder and the subsequent attempt to hide it by telling Matilde Gonzalez’s son that she had left him for a man, according to Cobb County police. Matilde was reported missing on October 12th, 2019, and was last seen in Cobb the day before. Police suspected foul play from the start, but it went quiet until Friday when they made a breakthrough. Let’s continue reading this article to uncover the truth of this case.

While officials have not disclosed the nature of the breakthrough, it was sufficient for a search warrant to be executed at a home on Indian Trail in the Paulding neighborhood of Brownsville Road near Ga. 92, according to officials. As a result of the search warrant, 41-year-old Abel and 45-year-old Alejandro Castro were arrested, as well as 20-year-old Samantha Vasquez. Alejandro and Samantha Vasquez are charged with malice murder. Abel and Alejandro Castro are charged with concealment of a death, as well as two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, per online jail records. Swipe to read this whole article.

Matilde Gonzalez Cause of Death?

According to arrest warrants, investigators believe there is probable cause to say that Gonzalez was killed on or around October 11 “in an unknown manner during an altercation at a residence on Sharon Drive near Powder Springs,” according to the warrant. Alejandra Castro, according to the warrant, is accused of killing “Gonzalez” and then telling “his child” that “his mother had left him for another man.” It is unclear what Vasquez is accused of, but she is charged with causing the death, according to court records. Continue to read this whole to get a single piece of information from this article.

It is alleged that Alejandra and Abel Castro then disposed of Gonzalez’s body by moving and concealing it, as stated in the warrant. Subsequently, the duo escalated their fraudulent activities by attempting to contact Gonzalez’s child through a Mexican telephone number and having someone pose as the child’s mother to convince the child that his mother was still alive. This led to the child repeatedly attempting to contact the telephone number, according to investigators. The age of the child was not disclosed in the warrant. Stick with our website to get the latest news updates daily on our site.