Matt Bolton Cause of Death? Popular Auckland Goat Farmer Passed Away, Obituary

Recently the news of the passing away of a well-known goat farmer, founder of Oete Goat Farm, Matt Bolton is surfacing on the internet. The news is from Auckland, New Zealand. The family of the renowned farmer of Aukland is mourning the death of their loved one. Matt Bolton passed away at a very young age. People are expressing their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family. Who was Matt Bolton and what he was famous for? We are going to share the details with our viewers. Scroll down to the next page.

Matt Bolton was an entrepreneur and the director of the famous Oete Goat Farm. It is the biggest goat farm in the South Auckland area. Oete Goat Farm is situated in the hills of Patumhoe in New Zealand. Oete Goat Farm is one of the largest goat milking herds and produces some of the highest quality goat milk products in the world. Matt Bolton was a great visionary and once said that Before humans ever relied on cows for milk, there were goats. According to him, goat’s milk has a range of health benefits. He was among the ones who took initiative to propagate the benefits of goat milk in the world.

Matt Bolton Cause of Death?

The company Oete Goat Farm was run by Matt Bolton and his wife Sarah Bolton creating high-quality milk and milk products. Traditionally, their goats’ milk has been sold to a company that makes powdered infant formula. Matt Bolton always shared goat milk’s benefits with all scientific details on various social media platforms. He was always keen to spread awareness about the benefits of goat milk. Many people are sharing their sentiments on various platforms and recalling him as a very generous man, kind-hearted and friendly nature.

Matt expanded his farm recently and the new farm is Oakdale Farm. Both farms are raising about 6000 goats. In a recent achievement, The Ballance Farm Environment Awards last year recognized Matt Bolten and Sarah Bolten as the Auckland Regional Supreme Winners, recognizing their excellent goat farming enterprise. The closed ones are deeply shaken by his demise. It has been reported that Matt died due to cardiac arrest. The family has not shared more details yet.

The family has pronounced the memorial tribute to be held at the Beauchamp Funeral Home in Palmerston North (167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Milson). The tribute ceremony will be held on Wednesday, April 26 at 2.30 pm as per reports. Our deep condolences are with the family. Stay tuned…………