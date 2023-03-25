Matt Halford Death Reason? Watering Hole Pub Chef Passed Away at 38, Obituary

Tributes are pouring on social media handles after the news of the sudden passing of the head chef of the Watering Hole pub in Perranporth, Cornwall, Matt Halford confirmed on the Internet. Yes, the fit and healthy head chef Matt Halford sadly passed away at the age of 38. According to the sources, Matt Halford was found in the beachside venue’s walk-in fridge on Saturday. The relatives of Matt say that they are in shock after learning about the passing of their beloved family member. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his unfortunate passing and how did it happen.

Since the news of Matt Halford was confirmed on the Internet, many individuals and several personalities are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to him and giving their deep sorrow the family members and relatives who are passing from a difficult time as they lost their beloved member today. A page on Facebook reads,” Matt Halford, Our thoughts & prayers are with all those close to you. We pulled down to half-mast today with the crew. They all loved you so much & things will never be the same. You were a brother & father figure to all and the love and light in all the lives that you came across”.

Matt Halford Death Reason?

After medics and RNLI lifeguards rushed to Matt, they tried their best to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at the scene. As per the reports, Matt’s passing is not being treated as suspicious and the family stressed nobody was at fault. If we talk about him, Matt had worked at the Watering Hole, which is the only bar in UK’s beach. He had been working there since a teenager with brothers Jason, Lee, and their father Mick. As per the sources, they had been providing services for more than 100 years.

Matt’s mother, Joanne Ballinger said,” This place is a family, they all hold on to each other. It’s very comforting at the moment because this isn’t what we expected. Matthew was crying, he was a loving father, son, and brother. He would put anybody first and help anybody he possibly could. He was a hard worker but he liked to play hard too. Unfortunately, he was the kindest and most loving person in the family and was everyone’s favorite. His sudden passing is a big loss for the entire family. He will be always remembered by his family and friends. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.