Matter Aera e-Bike Garners 40,000 Pre-Booking Launched in India Specs and Features

In this article, we are going to talk about the Mater Aera which is mostly known as Aera. It is an Ahmedabad-based electric two-wheeler and it is now available to buy in the Indian market. The company has been launched the Aera series on 17 May 2023 in India and the Aera has registered a total of 40,000 bookings. It is a good time for those people who wants to buy a new vehicle. Let us know the complete details of this vehicle in this article such as price, features, key specialization, how to book or buy, and more related to this electric bike.

The company has launched the Aera series in which two electric bikes were offered including AERA 5000 and AERA 5000+. It is easy to book and if you want to book then it can be booked through the company website and from online shopping sites such as Flipkart and OTO Capital. The company claimed to have patented technologies, including the integrated intelligent thermal management system (IITMS) that uses active liquid cooling. The motor is mated to a HyperShift 4-speed manual transmission. Swipe up this article and continue to know the feature and prices of Aera series electric motorbikes.

Matter Aera e-Bike Garners 40,000 Pre-Booking

Area electric bike series is now available to buy and it is being offered in two variants including the Aera 5000 with a price tag of Rs 1.74 lakh the Aera 5000+ comes with a price tag of Rs 1.84 lakh. They are also available in the ex-showrooms of the company in Delhi, India. The Aera featured three riding modes with its bike (eco, city, and sport). It also offers a fully digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity for navigation, as well as riding statistics, keyless operation, calls, and message alerts, OTA updates, and a small storage space at the front are also available.

The riding range of the Aera electric bike series is 125 Km and the battery charging time is 5 hours. It also featured an option for USB Charging Port and the max power is 10,000 W. It is available in two color options including black and white. The Founder and Group CEO of Matter company, Mohal Lalbhai said that the consumers are eager to accept the changes for the future of riding. The responce for this vehicle seems in the bookings. This electric motorcycle of Aera has registered 40,000 bookings and many are sharing their experiences after riding this vehicle. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting topics.