Matthew Brown Death Reason? Rockton Man Killed in Single-Car Collision With Tree

According to the reports, hundreds of people have been dying following road accidents across the world and most of them are youngsters who have been becoming the prey of these incidents. Once again, an incident has caught the attention of the audience across the world after a man has been reported dead after involving in a crash. According to the sources, a 39-year-old man who has been identified as Matthew Brown sadly passed away in a road crash. The emergency services rushed to the spot to handle the situation but they couldn’t save him.

As per the reports, when the emergency services arrived at the accident scene, they found Matthew Brown unresponsive and pronounced him dead at the scene. He was 39 years old at the time of his death. He was a resident of Rockton. Since the news of his death was confirmed on the Internet, his family members and loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving their deep condolences to his family who is just passing through a difficult time. There is no updates related to his marital status but some of the sources reveal that he was married. Keep reading this article to get more details.

Who Was Matthew Brown?

According to the reports, Matthew Brown was a resident of Rockton. He was working as an operator of a Pro Floor work van on North Rockton Avenue near Auburn Street in Rockford. The sources say that at around 5 AM, an unknown vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree without any reason. With the efforts of the emergency crews, he couldn’t survive and was declared dead at the scene due to the major injuries from the accident.

Well, the cause of the incident is still under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Now, the case is being investigated by The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and no other details have been made yet. The Police Department urge anyone with information about this crash to contact them at 815-319-6300.

The information provider could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest or any other confidential details. Unfortunately, the entire Brown family is going through a difficult time. They lost their beloved family member tonight. He will be always remembered by his family and friends. Keep remembering him in your thoughts and prayers.